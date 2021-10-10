Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $3.22 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $51.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

