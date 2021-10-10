Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2,741.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

