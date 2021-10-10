Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.