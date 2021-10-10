TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$63.00 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.14. The company has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.32. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

