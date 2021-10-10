Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 479,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

