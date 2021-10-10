Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $105,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,945 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 665.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

