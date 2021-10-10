TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0008 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.23 million and $355.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,445,143,338 coins and its circulating supply is 43,444,414,229 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

