Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $614.55.

Tesla stock opened at $785.49 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.27. The company has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

