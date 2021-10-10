The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00308581 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

