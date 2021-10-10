The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 5.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 33,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,087,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 89,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.