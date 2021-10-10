The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP stock opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.53.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

