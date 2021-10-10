The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $162.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

