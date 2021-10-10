The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.73 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.25 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

