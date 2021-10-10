The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,644 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NCR were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

