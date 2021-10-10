The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,410 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

