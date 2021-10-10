The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 128,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.16 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

