The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $281.05

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.05 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 258.33 ($3.38). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 581,609 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.69.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.