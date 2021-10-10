The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $52,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.73.

NYSE PNC opened at $202.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

