The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $37.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.