The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Down 8.6%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 24,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

