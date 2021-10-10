The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. The Timken makes up about 5.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of The Timken worth $50,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in The Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR opened at $68.11 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

