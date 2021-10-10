The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

