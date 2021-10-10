Tiger Eye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,971 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 22.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $79,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

