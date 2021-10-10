Tiger Eye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,682 shares during the quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.