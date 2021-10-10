Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 2,949 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,365.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.