Tiger Eye Capital LLC Takes $9.70 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. Vimeo comprises 2.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $581,886,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $178,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $89,845,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.