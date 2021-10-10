Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

TLRY opened at C$13.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. Tilray has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

