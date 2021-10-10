Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 13,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.