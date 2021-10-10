Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given “Hold” Rating at National Bankshares

National Bankshares restated their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.