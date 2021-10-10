Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Receives Hold Rating from National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG remained flat at $C$13.49 during trading on Friday. 478,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,384. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

