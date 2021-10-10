Toronado Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronado Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 6.5% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

