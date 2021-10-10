Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 69,154 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $25,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.