Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $72.01 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

