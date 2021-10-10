Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 22,939 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $722.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

