Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,587 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

