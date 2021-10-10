Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,825 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

