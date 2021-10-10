Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPR opened at $7.89 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

