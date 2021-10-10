Trading S.A. Ares Sells 47,800 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $233,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $965.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 119.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

