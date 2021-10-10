Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,417.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 204,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

