TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $619,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

