Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.49 Million

Brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post sales of $655.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $773.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 12,370,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,805,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 3.65.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

