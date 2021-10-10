Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,194 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.71% of Travel + Leisure worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

