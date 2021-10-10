Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

