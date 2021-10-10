Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.