Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $553,000 Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.