Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,177 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

