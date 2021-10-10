Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 98.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.