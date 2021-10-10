Trexquant Investment LP Sells 834 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $7,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $63.99 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

