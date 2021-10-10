Trexquant Investment LP Takes $474,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $7,610,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

