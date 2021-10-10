Truist Raises Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Price Target to $4.00

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) had its target price lifted by Truist from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

